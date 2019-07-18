Deputies: Former Sarasota lawyer convicted for child porn charges found on his phone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former lawyer convicted of possession and viewing of child pornography in Sarasota.
According to a press release, the images were found on Michael Grider’s phone. Some of the children in the images were under five years old.
Sarasota Police led the investigation with help from Bradenton Police and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The was sentenced yesterday to more than ten years in prison, and he’ll have to register as a sex offender when he gets out.
