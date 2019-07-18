Florida Department of Education urging school district address the Lincoln Memorial Academy Controversy

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s more controversy surrounding a charter school in Manatee County.
The district received a letter from the Florida Department of Education on Tuesday which urged the district to address the issues that they say threaten the health, safety and wealth of the students.
This is the group of letters and emails the Manatee County School District received from the Department of Education demanding a quick plan to get Lincoln Memorial Academy back on track.
If nothing changes, the Commissioner of Education said he will take matters into his own hands.
Lincoln Memorial Academy has been in a financial deficit for four months now. The total is more than $700,000 dollars.
District officials say they’ve been trying to work with Lincoln Memorial Academy and the school’s founder and CEO but nothing has changed.
They’ve asked for financials to show where the money is going but haven’t received very much documentation.
According to letters addressed from the Department of Education to the school district, Lincoln Memorial over spent it’s funds. A large percentage is being spent on administrative cost.
The state saying the Lincoln Memorial Academy spending for administrators is not only disproportionate, but it suggests waste, mismanagement and possibly fraud.
“Every charter school must monthly report their financials,” Mitchell Teitelbaum, of the Manatee School District said. "It’s for purposes of determining if that charter school is able to pay it’s bills.
We can not as a district and as a sponsor correct a budget if we don’t know what the budget is comprised of and what you’re spending."
The district says so far there are about three teachers that they know of who have not been paid.
On top of that, the school is behind on payments to the Florida Retirement System by $60,000 dollars.
The district and the school have until next Wednesday to come up with a plan the state agrees with.
