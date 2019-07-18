First Alert Weather: Typical summer weather brings more afternoon and evening storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Typical summer weather today as high pressure drives our weather from it’s location in the Atlantic. The daytime heating will build a sea breeze which will move inland and the collision zone with the east wind flow will trigger thunderstorms. The storms will slowly drift to the coast as they die out once the sea breeze collapses. Not everyone will get the storms but the west coast will be a favored storm location in Florida into the weekend.