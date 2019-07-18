Afternoon and evening storms stick around through the weekend

It now looks likee we will see a trough of low pressure develop over the SE U.S. next week. This will move the high pressure ridge to our north down south of the State. This will bring a switch of our overall wind flow. Winds will tend to be out of the SW beginning on Monday. This will bring a chance for a few coastal showers or thunderstorms during the late morning or early afternoon. The storms will move inland during the early afternoon and move east toward Central Florida during the afternoon and evening.