Afternoon and evening storms stick around through the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Once again look for a few late day storms on Friday with generally sunny skies to start the day. Highs will be close to average for this time of year, right around 90 degrees. The heat index will stay below advisory levels which is 108 degrees. Feels like temperatures will be around 100-104 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This pattern will continue through the weekend with a little less coverage of the afternoon and evening storms as rain chances drop to 30%. Most of the weekend will be great with plenty of sunshine and hot weather. Be sure to stay hydrated and stay in the shade as much as possible.
It now looks likee we will see a trough of low pressure develop over the SE U.S. next week. This will move the high pressure ridge to our north down south of the State. This will bring a switch of our overall wind flow. Winds will tend to be out of the SW beginning on Monday. This will bring a chance for a few coastal showers or thunderstorms during the late morning or early afternoon. The storms will move inland during the early afternoon and move east toward Central Florida during the afternoon and evening.
The tropics remain quiet and will do so for the next 5 days at least.
