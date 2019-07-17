Will the afternoon and evening storm pattern continue on Wednesday?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can say we are into a typical summer pattern now as high pressure is located to our north and east. This brings in the SE wind flow which pumps up the moisture and collides with the sea breeze bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Suncoast during the late afternoon and early evening.
This is expected to continue through Saturday with some slight variation day to day in where the storms will dump the heavy rain the timing may change a little as well. For Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies through the morning followed by an increase in cloudiness by the afternoon. We will see the sea breeze start to develop around 1 p.m. and move inland.
As the sea breeze moves inland there is always a chance for an isolated storm or two as it heads east. Once this sea breeze starts to bump into the E. coast breeze and outflow boundaries the storms will build and slowly move west. On Tuesday this happened over SE. Sarasota County and NW Charlotte County. Winds gusted to over 50 mph near Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. Rainfall estimates in Port Charlotte were at 3.5″ in just over an hour.
This pattern will continue through the weekend. Dangerous lightning will accompany these storms and will bring strong gusty winds at times as these scattered storms roll through.
It will stay hot as well with highs in the low 90′s and a heat index near 105 from 2 p.m through 5 p.m. outside of the rain area. Winds will be out of the SE throughout much of the day at 5-10 kts. with a west wind developing later in the day.
