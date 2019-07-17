Will the afternoon and evening storm pattern continue on Wednesday?

As the sea breeze moves inland there is always a chance for an isolated storm or two as it heads east. Once this sea breeze starts to bump into the E. coast breeze and outflow boundaries the storms will build and slowly move west. On Tuesday this happened over SE. Sarasota County and NW Charlotte County. Winds gusted to over 50 mph near Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. Rainfall estimates in Port Charlotte were at 3.5″ in just over an hour.