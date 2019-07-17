Sunshine Skyway Disaster movie set to premier this September

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was one of most the tragic days in Tampa Bay-area history.
A freighter ship hit the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during a heavy rainstorm on May 9th,1980 causing part of the bridge to fall into the water below, killing 35 people.
Soon, a documentary on that day will debut at the Tampa theatre. The documentary not only focuses on the disaster itself but on the courtroom drama that followed for Captain John Lerro, who was the harbor pilot responsible for guiding the summit venture through the bay’s shipping channels that day.
"The Skyway Bridge Disaster” is set to screen on September 14th. Tickets are on sale at the Tampa theatre website.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.