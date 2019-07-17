Some Siesta Key residents concerned over lack of notification of sewage spill

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been days since thousands of sewage spilled into the Grand Canal in Siesta Key. Some residents are concerned they were not notified when it happened.
“It be nice to know if there was an accident,” said John Horn, who lives along the canal, near the Siesta Key Master Lift Station.
That’s where 36,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled last week Tuesday. While nearly 15,000 gallons have been cleaned up, some residents, like Horne, are concerned they were not told about it.
“It’s right near our house, and no one said anything to us,” he said.
As of last week Friday, Horne says he has not heard anything from authorities.
Sarasota County says this sewage came from the Lockwood Ridge Booster Station, which failed, causing the wastewater to spill from the Siesta Key Master Lift Station.
“I actually did receive, because I’m on the list for [Florida Department of Environmental Protection], that’s how I became aware of it, but I didn’t receive anything from Sarasota County,” said Michael Holderness.
In response, Sarasota County officials provided ABC7 with a statement.
“Sarasota County utilizes the CodeRed alert system to notify the community of public safety and emergency situations. However, the CodeRed alert did not go out to residents who live along Siesta Key’s Grand Canal when an untreated wastewater spill occurred on Tuesday, July 9. Public Utilities staff is working to correct the issue and residents will receive a CodeRed notification if another spill occurs. In addition, utilities staff continues to review the incident in order to identify additional enhancements to the system.”
“They weren’t told about the sewage spill, which we need to learn from that and move forward,” said Holderness.
A health advisory is still in place from The Florida Department of Health.
