Some Siesta Key residents concerned over lack of notification of sewage spill

“Sarasota County utilizes the CodeRed alert system to notify the community of public safety and emergency situations. However, the CodeRed alert did not go out to residents who live along Siesta Key’s Grand Canal when an untreated wastewater spill occurred on Tuesday, July 9. Public Utilities staff is working to correct the issue and residents will receive a CodeRed notification if another spill occurs. In addition, utilities staff continues to review the incident in order to identify additional enhancements to the system.”