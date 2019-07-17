Small group rallies against sexual harassment in front of the Sarasota County School District headquarters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small rally outside the Sarasota County School District headquarters taking place this afternoon prior to the school board meeting.
The group led by attorney and activist Sara Blackwell wore black shirts and held up signs in opposition to how the school board has been handling sexual harassment.The school district’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby accused of harassing female employees. He’s been placed on paid administrative leave.
Blackwell and others addressed the school board this afternoon pushing for immediate action to be taken, including action against the superintendent.
“I think Bowden and Maultsby are in their position because of politics, I want it to go farther than Sarasota, I want to bring in the state, I want to bring in the nation," said Blackwell. "Bring light into this darkness and have people hold Bowden and Maultsby accountable and I want them to be fired.”
Since this is an ongoing investigation, the Sarasota County School District says they can’t comment on this until the investigation is complete.
