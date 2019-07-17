Say Something initiative approved in Sarasota County schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board has given the green light to programs to help keep the kids and the schools safe.
For the second year in a row, the school district is partnering with the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation.
The ‘No Cost Prevention’ programs focuses on see something, say something and safety assessment and intervention.
School officials say this is a program that is for sixth graders and ninth graders because those grades are a period of a big transition for students.
This Sandy Hook promise initiative was developed following the elementary school massacre back in 2012 that killed 26 people in Connecticut.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.