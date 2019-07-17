Sarasota votes to increase city water and sewer bills by 46% over 11 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Commissioner Hagen Brody doesn’t dispute the need to upgrade the city’s aging water and sewer infrastructure, but he disagrees with the majority of the Commission that wants users to pay the $300 million cost.
“Improvements need to be made but we need to spend time to come up with a fair way to pay for it so that our water bills don’t become unaffordable for our residents. What I’m trying to do is kick the tires a little harder to see if there’s other places we can cut so that the brunt of this doesn’t fall on our rate payers exclusively,” Commissioner Brody said.
On first reading, Commissioners voted for incremental increases of 3.5% over the next 11 years to pay for the massive upgrades. They’ll vote again August 19th.
Voting for the increase: Mayor Liz Alpert, Vice Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch and Commissioner Willie Shaw. The only other Commissioner to vote against the plan besides Brody was Shelli Freeland Eddie.
