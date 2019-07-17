Sarasota County temporarily closes parking lots at five parks

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Before you head out the door for a nice summer walk with your water in your backpack!
The following parking lots will be closed on Wednesday, July 17 for maintenance.
- Higel Marine Park
- Venice Beach
- Maxine Barritt Park
- Brohard Paw Park
- Caspersen Beach Park
According to the city of Venice, the parks will remain open to pedestrian access but areas will be closed throughout the day to complete asphalt striping and curb painting. Parking will be limited and in most cases will be closed to vehicles through the duration of the project.
