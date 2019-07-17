Officials: Due to several violations, SKY Family YMCA Pool closed until further notice

“In response, City of North Port officials met with representatives of the SKY Family YMCA on July 16, 2019 to review the outstanding violations, and specifically the flow-rate of the pool being below the building code minimum of four turnovers per day. Upon the City’s inspection yesterday, the flow-rate was still below the building code minimum. Due to this health risk, the City’s Building Official has issued a notice to the City to close the pool located at 5925 Greenwood Ave until correction has been made to the filtration system to meet the minimum code as set forth in Section 454.1.6.5.2 of the State Florida Building Code (FBC).”