Officials: Due to several violations, SKY Family YMCA Pool closed until further notice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port pool is closed until further notice due to several violations recorded by the Sarasota County Department of Health, according to the City of North Port.
The pool is operated by SKY Family YMCA at the Dallas White Park campus, located at 5925 Greenwood Ave. The pool had three unsatisfactory ratings with violations and a timeline for correction documented, according to the city. Last Friday, July 12, 2019 the Department of Health documented the previous violations were not corrected.
Below is a statement from the city about the issues:
“In response, City of North Port officials met with representatives of the SKY Family YMCA on July 16, 2019 to review the outstanding violations, and specifically the flow-rate of the pool being below the building code minimum of four turnovers per day. Upon the City’s inspection yesterday, the flow-rate was still below the building code minimum. Due to this health risk, the City’s Building Official has issued a notice to the City to close the pool located at 5925 Greenwood Ave until correction has been made to the filtration system to meet the minimum code as set forth in Section 454.1.6.5.2 of the State Florida Building Code (FBC).”
So, what’s going to happen? The City of North Port said they are focusing its resources on developing a Public Private Partnership (P3) to aid in improving several facilities at Dallas White Park, including the pool, YMCA amenities, the Art Center, the Clothes Closet, and the entire Dallas White Park campus. The plan is to be brought back to City Commission by November 2019.
The city says the notice from the building official provides 10 calendar days from the date of the letter to further discuss the notice and 21 days to file an appeal. As the current operator and manager of the facility, the SKY Family YMCA can express their right to file an appeal.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.