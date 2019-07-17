No Swim Advisory Lifted for Palma Sola South

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “No Swim Advisory” has been lifted for the Palma Sola Beach South access in Manatee County.
According to the Florida Health Department, this advisory means that bacteria counts have dropped to acceptable levels, and the public can once again recreate in the waters.
FHD says Manatee County has conducted beach water quality monitoring since August 2002 through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) which may cause human disease, infections or rashes.
