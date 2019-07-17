Neighborhood University in Sarasota aims to educate residents about their homes, classes are free

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Neighborhood Services Team is re-introducing Neighborhood University, a program specially designed to help residents make informed decisions in their neighborhood.
They’ll cover topics like landscaping, pond management, tree pruning, and resource conservation. The classes are about an hour long and free to attend.
The first one will be next Thursday morning at the Gulf Gate Library and they’ll be covering proper tree care, pruning, and how to incorporate trees into landscaping.
