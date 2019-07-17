Manatee deputies receive large donation for outreach program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It can be described as Christmas in July for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday morning they were awarded a check of $165,957.70 from the Ferrari Group of Sarasota.
The money will go to the Flight to the North Pole Foundation, a program that started in 1985 that program provides families throughout the year with medical supplies needed and an event is held each year in December. The annual Christmas event provides children and families with a fun-filled day they may not otherwise get to have.
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said the mission is the same as when they first started the program all these years ago.
"Do something special for terminally-ill children that we have in our community and try to give their families and them an opportunity to have a fun-filled day not to think about all the illnesses and issues that they have," Wells said.
