Long-time Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens passes away at 99

Though his rulings were largely on the liberal side of the court, Stevens was part of the majority decision in the 1972 case Gregg v. Georgia that reinstituted the death penalty. However, he later ruled that it should be prohibited in certain circumstances and later opposed the method of lethal injection put forth in Stanford v. Kentucky, saying Eight Belles - a race horse that had to be euthanized following an injury in the 2008 Kentucky Derby - received a more humane death than humans on Kentucky's death row because one of the drugs used by the state has been outlawed for use in animals.