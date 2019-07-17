Lightning strike causes roof to catch fire in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, Venice, Nokomis and Sarasota County Fire units responded to a house fire at the 150th block of Medici Terrace.
The fire happened around 6:40 p.m. and firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the roof of a one-story home when they arrived on the scene.
Fire rescue personnel say that a neighbor approached them on scene and said that she witnessed lightning strike the home’s roof.
Crews were able to quickly gain access to the home’s interior and extinguish the attic for before it spread to the rest of the home.
The homeowner was not at the residence during the fire and no one was injured as a result of the lightning strike or fire.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.