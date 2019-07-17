Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2016 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is made to face the press as he is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican soldiers and marines at a federal hangar in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexico’s Foreign Relations department has ruled that the extradition of Guzman to the United States can go forward. The department said Friday, May 20, 2016 that the U.S. had guaranteed that Guzman would not face the death penalty, which is not applied in Mexico. The process can be appealed. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)