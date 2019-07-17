Hiring program for disabled and disadvantaged adults in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is offering a helping hand with jobs and opportunities to veterans, people with autism, learning disabilities and the homeless.
A handful of disabled and disadvantaged adults are now working and making a living. This is something that at one time, may have seemed near to impossible. It’s all through a partnership between the county and local non-profits.
“Even though I know I have a disability I come out here and do what I can do,” Tracy Ruch, a custodian said. “It tells my kids they can do what they want to do and they can be what they want to be. I mean look at what mommy can do. Mommy comes every day from 6:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and I love it.”
Each day Ruch comes out to Coquina Beach to clean up. She is one of eight in the county’s program geared towards hiring folks with disabilities and disadvantages.
Many of them are people who suffer from autism, homelessness and learning disabilities. Disabled veterans and folks who are on probation also work with the program. They now are able to get a chance at a so-called normal life.
“Some people say Manatee County is helping change lives by offering these jobs but these people are changing our lives,” Carmine Demilio, Manatee County Parks Operation Manager said. “When you come out here and see how they work, it’s really heart felt.”
Ruch who started off as a custodian is one success story. She now trains all the custodians that walk through the door even those who aren’t disabled.
“We’re starting to implement more and more stuff for her to do," Lisa Click, Manatee County Supervisor for Beach Maintenance said. "We got her cleaning more things and painting more things. We got her doing a bunch of stuff now.”
“I just love coming out to the beach and being here all day and helping clean the beach,” Ruch said.
Custodian work isn’t the only position available. Some jobs offered through the program are parks management, technicians, and building trade workers.
Many of the workers are coming from non profits like Easter Seal, Turning Points and Goodwill.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.