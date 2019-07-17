Florida’s smaller counties worry property taxes could rise due to the proposed medicaid expansion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of Florida’s smaller and poorer counties are worried that expanding medicaid access to low-income adults without children could force them to raise property taxes.
Right now, Florida economists are analyzing the proposed constitutional amendment that would require the state to expand medicaid.
“They are saying ‘we are already maximizing every dollar we can bring in through property taxes. so, if there are additional costs associated with this larger medicaid population, we are going to be strapped with how to pay for that’," Amy Baker, Office of Economic and Demographic research.
The proposed amendment would expand medicaid eligibility to low-income adults between the ages of 18 and 65 who earn 138 percent of the federal poverty level.
