First Alert Weather: Afternoon storms cool a warm afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure will again anchor over the state and provide us with an east wind. The daytime heating will build a sea breeze which will move inland and butt up against the east wind flow, causing an area of thunderstorms to grow. The storms will slowly drift to the coast as they die out. Not everyone will get the storms but the west coast will be a favored storm location in Florida into the weekend.
By early next week the high will shift to the north and allow our sea breeze to become stronger and move a greater distance inland. This will shift the location of the stronger storms to the center of the state by Monday or Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.