Experts shed light on rattlesnake attacks after bite victim fears he’ll never walk the same again

“Being that we had a lot of rain last week in this area, that will flush them out," explained John Lebron, rattlesnake curator at Sarasota Jungle Gardens. "We also have high temperatures, which means their metabolism is increasing, which means they’re going to feed more often. You factor in, he was clearing an area, so we don’t know if he was clearing an area that was this animal’s home. Just like you protect your home, they protect their home the same way.”