Apple unveils new emoji in celebration of World Emoji Day

(CNN) – Apple is celebrating World Emoji Day on Wednesday by giving the world a preview of some of the emoji the company is working on.
The tech giant revealed it will be releasing 59 new emoji in the fall. They include a slew of new food, animal and smiley face choices.
Apple is also looking to add more diversity to its options.
For instance, it plans to release disability-themed emoji with prosthetic limbs and even a guide dog.
Apple is also updating its Holding Hands emoji to include 75 possible combinations of skin tone and gender.
