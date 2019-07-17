Bradenton man offered a panhandler a job and he refused

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is shining a light on the area’s panhandling problem.
Ryan Bray says he saw the panhandler at the corner of Manatee avenue and 75th street, and offered him a job to do yard work for 15 dollars an hour.
Bray says the panhandler refused the offer in a not so nice way. So Bray decided to let drivers know what happened.
He made a sign telling the story and waved it just feet away from the panhandler. He hopes his story will stop people from giving their hard earned money away to the panhandler.
He also hopes the city and county will create some type of law to prevent panhandling at intersections.
