75-year-old Sarasota man wins scratch off for $1 million

(WWSB) - Today, 75-year-old Stephen Lyons claimed his $1 million by playing the $5 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT Scratch-Off game.
Lyons bought his ticket on 5300 Clark Road in Sarasota. Fun Fact, the gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
According to the Florida Lottery, Scratch-Offs are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, generating more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in FY 2017-18, and comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales.
