Snikerdoodle Cookies
By ABC7 Staff | July 16, 2019 at 1:23 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 1:23 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Let’s make Snikerdoodle Cookies with ABC7!

Prep time 10min - 5 min | Bake time 10 min

This recipe is vegan, gluten free, grain free, paleo and protein packed

Makes 12 cookies

Dry Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups fine almond flour
  • 2 TBSP tapioca flour
  • 4 TBSP protein flour (unsweetened)
  • 1 3/4 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • Mix well all dry ingredients in a large bowl.

Wet Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 2 tsp pure vanilla extract.
  • Mix well wet ingredients in a small bowl.

Cinnamon Sugar Coating 4 TBSP coconut sugar

  • 1 TBSP ground cinnamon
  • Mix in a small bowl and set aside.

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Add wet ingredients to the well mixed dry ingredients, and stir with a spoon, keep pressing and stirring until the mixture comes together. Portion the dough into 2 TBSP size balls. Roll the balls into the coating and press them into the pan 2 inches apart. Bake on the middle rack for 10 min. Leave them to cool down 15 –20 min. Enjoy.

Note: Make your own baking powder by combining 2 parts cream of tartar, one part baking soda, one part tapioca flour.

Keto friendly recipe: Instead of maple syrup, use your favorite Keto sweetener and 1/2 cup + 2 TBSP melted grass-fed butter.

No oil recipe: Just omit the coconut oil and add 2 TBSP of maple syrup to the mix.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.