SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Let’s make Snikerdoodle Cookies with ABC7!
Prep time 10min - 5 min | Bake time 10 min
This recipe is vegan, gluten free, grain free, paleo and protein packed
Makes 12 cookies
Dry Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups fine almond flour
- 2 TBSP tapioca flour
- 4 TBSP protein flour (unsweetened)
- 1 3/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- Mix well all dry ingredients in a large bowl.
Wet Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 tsp pure vanilla extract.
- Mix well wet ingredients in a small bowl.
Cinnamon Sugar Coating 4 TBSP coconut sugar
- 1 TBSP ground cinnamon
- Mix in a small bowl and set aside.
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Add wet ingredients to the well mixed dry ingredients, and stir with a spoon, keep pressing and stirring until the mixture comes together. Portion the dough into 2 TBSP size balls. Roll the balls into the coating and press them into the pan 2 inches apart. Bake on the middle rack for 10 min. Leave them to cool down 15 –20 min. Enjoy.
Note: Make your own baking powder by combining 2 parts cream of tartar, one part baking soda, one part tapioca flour.
Keto friendly recipe: Instead of maple syrup, use your favorite Keto sweetener and 1/2 cup + 2 TBSP melted grass-fed butter.
No oil recipe: Just omit the coconut oil and add 2 TBSP of maple syrup to the mix.
