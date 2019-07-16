Sarasota children receive books and ice cream from police at 2019 Books and Badges event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the Sarasota Police Department partnered up with the Sarasota Housing Authority for their yearly Books and Badges Literacy event.
Sarasota police officers handed out books to children of all ages and grade levels.
There was an extra treat offered to the children as well after receiving their book(s). They were given the option to go up to an ice cream truck from Sunny Days Ice Cream and choose one selection of any ice cream choice that they wanted.
“It [the books] helps them to be able to read,” Sergeant Eric Bolden of the Sarasota Police Department said. “We know that every summer there is a summer slide with kids and their work studies when they get out and start playing during the summer. So, we just want to make sure that every kid goes back to school on grade level and are ready the first day of school.”
Bolden says that the police want to show the kids that they are there for them and are their friends. He hopes that events of this sort show children that they can run to the police and not away from them.
