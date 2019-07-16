Officials: Gas line hit in Venice, CodeRed sent to citizens

VENICE (WWSB) - The City of Venice has confirmed to ABC7 that a gas line was hit on 250 South Tamiami Trail on Tuesday morning.
Around 11:45 a.m. a worker in the area hit the gas line and authorities were called to the scene. The Venice Fire Department and Police Department currently there, and Teco is en route.
The City says a Code Red was sent to residents. The city caution people to avoid the area while the gas line is shut off and repair work completed.
