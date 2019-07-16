Nokomis man back behind bars on weapon charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Troy Ulrich, of Nokomis, around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies were called to the gas station on North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis for a fight in he parking lot. When they arrived they learned Ulrich stole the victim’s gun before running away.
Deputies soon arrested him for grand theft of a firearm and ten counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains In custody and has five prior prison incarcerations.
