Nokomis man back behind bars on weapon charges

Convicted Felon Faces New Charges
By ABC7 Staff | July 16, 2019 at 8:07 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 8:07 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Troy Ulrich, of Nokomis, around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies were called to the gas station on North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis for a fight in he parking lot. When they arrived they learned Ulrich stole the victim’s gun before running away.

Deputies soon arrested him for grand theft of a firearm and ten counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains In custody and has five prior prison incarcerations.

