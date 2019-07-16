Lawsuit: Realtor, prospective homebuyer illegally detained by police after retired cop calls 911

“I didn’t want him to see me being arrested," Isham said Monday. “I had my hands raised and, as my hands are raised, I’m thinking about my son in the car. There’s a porch to the left of the front door and so what I’m trying to do is come out with my hands raised and then (the officer) said ‘put your hands behind your back.’ I’m not trying to step down the steps, I’m trying to stay on the porch so I that I can be handcuffed not in front of my son."