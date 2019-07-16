Deputies: Manatee County woman arrested for selling U.S. Gold Eagle coin after finding it underneath a sink in Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA (WWSB) - One woman is in hot water after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says she sold a gold coin that wasn’t hers.
Amanda Miller allegedly sold a US Gold Eagle Coin for $1,096, after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says she found the coin while cleaning under the sink at her apartment on Magnolia Ave, Anna Maria Island.
Deputies say Miller told them she was cleaning and found multiple gold coins hidden behind the sink. Miller told deputies she “assumed” they belonged to the previous person who used to rent out the apartment before her. “..Because he [previous renter] left it there, and I was helping him remodel the kitchen,” Miller said she believed the coins were automatically entitled to her. Deputies say right after she found the coins, she had her boyfriend drive her to D&S Loans pawn shop and sold the gold coin for $1,096.
Deputies say on June, 10, 2019 a detective called Miller and spoke with her on the phone. In the recorded conversation, deputies say Miller admitted to taking the coin and selling it.
But during the investigation, the victim told deputies the coins were left in a storage shed inside ammo boxes behind the apartment. Deputies say Miller, told them she had access to the shed, where some of her property was located. “It is feasible that Amanda may have come across the victims coins, which were in the shed,” stated in a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say on June 27, 2019, detectives met with Miller and received her finger prints. Deputies say they compared her finger prints to the pawn ticket and it was a match.
Deputies say Miller did not have permission to take or sell the victim’s coins. Miller was arrested for dealing in stolen property.
