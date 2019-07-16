Deputies: Manatee County woman arrested for selling U.S. Gold Eagle coin after finding it underneath a sink in Anna Maria Island

Deputies say Miller told them she was cleaning and found multiple gold coins hidden behind the sink. Miller told deputies she “assumed” they belonged to the previous person who used to rent out the apartment before her. “..Because he [previous renter] left it there, and I was helping him remodel the kitchen,” Miller said she believed the coins were automatically entitled to her. Deputies say right after she found the coins, she had her boyfriend drive her to D&S Loans pawn shop and sold the gold coin for $1,096.