City of Sarasota plans to start using electric vehicles sooner than later

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is taking new steps to reduce its carbon footprint.
Staff plan to make 90 percent of the City’s 700 vehicles electric.
City Manager Tom Barwin called it getting ahead of the emerging trend of our society.
He noted the over 8,000 miles of coastline in Florida and 42 miles of shoreline in Sarasota, saying that rising sea levels is just one of the issues that can be attributed to carbon emissions.
The City team in place now is working to find out which major car company it can work with to purchase the new electric cars when the current ones reach their use limit.
They also need to determine what infrastructure is needed to do the re-charging.
“Communities along the gulf coast experience erosion and now that’s being complicated with rising sea levels," Barwin explained. "If we don’t reverse it, get a handle on it, we will someday in the next century, lose our beautiful coastline and lose our beautiful beaches.”
Barwin said the costs for electric vehicles are steadily decreasing, so he plans to transition to electric using the same budget they use for the vehicles the City has now.
They hope to do this over the next five years.
