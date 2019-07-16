City approves Residence Inn east of downtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota approved plans for a new 4-story Residence Inn near Fruitville and East on a 2-acre lot. The project includes a restaurant, conference area, fitness room and swimming pool.
Developers will have to knock down two homes and dozens of trees--which disappoints one renter across the street.
“We hate to see the trees go. Tearing down nature. We love the animals. Raccoons, possums, squirrels. When this gets torn down, they’re heading somewhere else," Terry O’Donnell said, gesturing toward his apartment.
Others believe the hotel will have a positive impact on the area.
Survey workers arrived to start clearing the land at 10am.
