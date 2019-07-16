The Bay Project releases updates to Phase 1 of the Bayfront plans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s a new update on the plans for Phase 1 of the Bay project.
The new design for the Sarasota Bayfront project features a spiraling pier, an enhanced mangrove area and additional open lawns for outdoor activities.
But during the City Commission meeting Monday, several citizens voiced concerns that their opinions weren’t considered for these changes.
There’s a lot in planning for the 10 acres that make up the first phase of the Bay project.
Organizers have divided Phase 1 into three parts and one is creating a bayou and mangrove area.
The Bay Park Conservancy CEO said their plan is to restore and enhance the shoreline, existing bayou and mangroves that surround it.
The plan is to also build a walkway with windows to see into the bayou.
The second update is the new spiral pier.
After looking into the environmental conditions, organizers said they realized they needed to protect the seagrass and coral-like structures underwater and the spiral architecture does that.
Lastly, the plan includes new open lawns on the bay for arts, cultural, educational and fitness activities.
During the presentation to City Commissioners last night, Mayor Liz Alpert said a number of residents who live in a nearby condo were unhappy with some of the changes.
“I know there’s some controversy with the change to the pier and some proposed changes to Boulevard of the Arts, but I think we can get all of those things worked out between now and when they come back to us in August," she said.
The Bay project presenters told Commissioners that this new design is still not final and they plan to meet with those residents to resolve their concerns.
Anyone with questions, comments or concerns can submit them to the Bay project organizers by clicking here. Organizers said questions will get a personalized response.
Construction on Phase 1 is scheduled to be complete in two to three years.
