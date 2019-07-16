Barry no longer a tropical system and we get back to basics along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Barry is now a post-tropical cyclone and continues to bring some rainfall to parts of Louisiana tonight. Luckily for New Orleans it spared them for the most part. If you look at the overall accumulated cyclone energy generated by Barry it was a weak hurricane. In fact the weakest ACE energy in the past 9 years. You have to go back to 2010 when Shary formed late in the season to find a weaker hurricane in the Atlantic basin.