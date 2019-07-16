Barry no longer a tropical system and we get back to basics along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Barry is now a post-tropical cyclone and continues to bring some rainfall to parts of Louisiana tonight. Luckily for New Orleans it spared them for the most part. If you look at the overall accumulated cyclone energy generated by Barry it was a weak hurricane. In fact the weakest ACE energy in the past 9 years. You have to go back to 2010 when Shary formed late in the season to find a weaker hurricane in the Atlantic basin.
That being said it was still tough for a lot of folks living along the shoreline of LA this weekend.
The tropics are quiet for now and look to stay that way over the next 5 days. Even the long range models do not show anything popping up for the next 10 days.
For us we will see a return to mainly afternoon and evening storms through this week as high pressure settles over the S.E. US for the next 7 days. This means lots of sunshine in the morning followed by late afternoon and evenings thunderstorms rolling through as the sea breeze gets going. The rain chances will stay around 40-50% through the weekend.
Temperatures will be slightly above average through the Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90′s and a heat index around 100-104. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70′s through the weekend as well.
Enjoy.
