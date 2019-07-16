Affordable ways to cool off this summer along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Are you looking for ways to cool off in this summer heat? Both Sarasota County and Manatee County offer affordable ways to do so!
Free splash pads in Sarasota:
- Children's Fountain at Bayfront Park : Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily during the summer
Free splash pads in Manatee County:
- Pride Splash Pad at Pride Park: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. & Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Lincoln Splash Pad at Lincoln Park: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. & Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
-Splash pad at the Bradenton Riverwalk: Open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily during the summer
Public pools in Sarasota:
-Lido Beach Public Pool day pass: Between $2-$4 depending on age
-Robert L. Taylor Community Complex Pool day pass: $5
-Arlington Park Pool day pass: Between $2-$4 depending on age
Public pools in Manatee County:
- G.T. Bray Aquatic Center pool day pass: $3
- John H. Marble pool day pass: $2
- Willie J. Clemons Jr. pool day pass: $2
