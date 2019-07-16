Affordable ways to cool off this summer along the Suncoast

Affordable ways to cool off this summer along the Suncoast
Kids enjoying the splash pad at Bayfront Park
By Jackie Kelly | July 16, 2019 at 9:01 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 9:13 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Are you looking for ways to cool off in this summer heat? Both Sarasota County and Manatee County offer affordable ways to do so!

Free splash pads in Sarasota:

- Children's Fountain at Bayfront Park : Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily during the summer

Free splash pads in Manatee County:

- Pride Splash Pad at Pride Park: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. & Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

- Lincoln Splash Pad at Lincoln Park: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. & Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

-Splash pad at the Bradenton Riverwalk: Open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily during the summer

Public pools in Sarasota:

-Lido Beach Public Pool day pass: Between $2-$4 depending on age

-Robert L. Taylor Community Complex Pool day pass: $5

-Arlington Park Pool day pass: Between $2-$4 depending on age

Public pools in Manatee County:

- G.T. Bray Aquatic Center pool day pass: $3

- John H. Marble pool day pass: $2

- Willie J. Clemons Jr. pool day pass: $2

If you’re looking to cool off indoors, the public libraries in both counties offer free activities for all ages all summer long. You can find the Sarasota County Libraries events by clicking here and the Manatee County Libraries events by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.