SRQ Airport to receive almost $9 million grant

“That drainage improvement will eliminate a lot of the retention ponds which are wildlife attractants here, especially for birds. It will reclaim about 25 acres we can develop and since the airport is self-supporting it’ll give us about 25 acres we can develop in the future. It will also reduce Bowlees Creek that is just north of the airport by over 50% so the residents in that area north of the airport will benefit very well from it. We’re going to reduce the flow and flooding issues they have in some of those neighborhoods at no cost to those neighborhoods,” Piccolo said.