SRQ Airport to receive almost $9 million grant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big renovations are ahead for the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. The airport was recently chosen for an almost $9 million grant through the Federal Aviation Administration.
This grant comes after the airport announced they saw a record amount of travelers throughout the month of May.
"It comes out of a trust fund the FAA maintains. That trust fund comes from user fees from airline tickets and aviation fuel. It goes into a trust fund. Airports across the country competes for those monies. You get allocated some of that based on your passenger traffic and it's called an entitlement fund," said SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo.
The money will allow the airport to focus on three major projects over the next few years.
"One is an update to our master plan which is ten years old. With the fantastic growth we've had, that will look at what the future needs are of the airport," Piccolo added.
Piccolo said another major project is the refurbishment of the airport's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighter Station that is about 30 years old.
“Electrical, HVAC systems, roof, all of that is very old. So we’re going to refurbish that and update the interiors and make it more comfortable for our firefighters,” he said.
Seven million dollars of the grant will go towards a major drainage issue improvement project on the airport's property.
“That drainage improvement will eliminate a lot of the retention ponds which are wildlife attractants here, especially for birds. It will reclaim about 25 acres we can develop and since the airport is self-supporting it’ll give us about 25 acres we can develop in the future. It will also reduce Bowlees Creek that is just north of the airport by over 50% so the residents in that area north of the airport will benefit very well from it. We’re going to reduce the flow and flooding issues they have in some of those neighborhoods at no cost to those neighborhoods,” Piccolo said.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.