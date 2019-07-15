SCAT looking to design a new cost efficient transit plan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Transit officials continue to look for better ways to get around. Part of that plan may include a county-wide car service that could cut travel time in half.
“It’s the best way to go I guess,” said Charles Kelson, who uses scat everyday to get to work. However, it’s not easy for him, as he says he has to catch six different buses.
“I have two jobs, there’s a lot of switching back and forth, that’s a lot of hours in the bus,” he said.
Now, scat is trying to improve its routes to help riders like Kelson.
On Friday, county commissioners heard from a private consultant on a plan that could pick up riders and take them their bus stop or simply their front door.
“What they refer to as 'first mile, last mile ' we may have significant bus lines on major roads but if you live a mile into a neighborhood, sometimes it’s difficult to get to that bus line,” said Rob Lewis, Interim SCAT Director.
This means users would pay a bit more than their regular bus fare. They’ll also share the ride with other passengers. But county officials say it would cut their usual travel time.
We spoke to bus riders on Monday, some are excited over the idea.
The service you were talking about, it does sound interesting and it will cut down with catching six buses," said Kelson.
SCAT wants to enhance public transportation, while saving tax payer money, and boost the number of people who use its services.
“What we’re going to do is an in depth analysis of each of our routes where in the day is highest performing, where perhaps they’re the lowest performing and when you reach those extremes we have to see what it costs us,” said Lewis.
SCAT officials say they will continue looking into the this plan, before bringing it up again to County Commission for approval.
