Sarasota man convicted of molesting four pre-teen girls while his daughter had a sleepover

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been convicted of molesting four pre-teen girls after providing them with drugs and alcohol.
The State Attorney's Office says 59-year-old Behzad Izadi allowed his daughter to have sleepovers at his home where he would encourage her friends to drink alcohol, smoke marijuana and take Xanax, all of which he provided.
Prosecutors say when the girls would fall asleep, they would wake up to find Izadi molesting and sexually battering them. If one of the girls woke up, prosecutors say Izadi would claim to be "cleaning the room."
One of the girls confided in a therapist about the abuse and deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office worked to find other victims.
Izadi was convicted Friday of multiple felonies, including lewd or lascivious behavior, lewd or lascivious molestation, and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, following a five day trial.
He is awaiting sentencing, where he faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison and could be sentenced to life in prison.
