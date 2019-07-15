HELP NEEDED! SunCoast Blood Bank Asked to Offer Aid Post Hurricane Barry

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During Hurricane Barry, blood banks near the area could not receive blood and is now reaching out the Suncoast for help.
What is needed? All blood types, and especially universal donor type O negative and most common blood type, O positive are in high demand. Donors can schedule a blood donation appointment or walk in at any SunCoast donor center or bloodmobile.
According to a release from the SunCoast Blood Bank, the need for blood remains constant, especially during natural disasters. Critically ill and injured patients continue to require blood products each day. Please visit scbb.org or call 1.866.97.BLOOD for SunCoast donor center hours, appointments and bloodmobile locations.
How can you help? Visit the donation centers below.
DONOR CENTERS
Sarasota
1760 Mound Street
Monday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday: 7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Bradenton
Bayshore Shopping Center 6026 14th Street W.
Monday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday: 8:00am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday: 7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Lakewood Ranch
1731 LWR Blvd.
Monday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday: 7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Venice
Bird Bay Plaza 539 US Hwy 41 Bypass
Monday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday: 10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday: 7:00 am - 1:00 pm
