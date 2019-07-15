“Gotcha” ride share announced they will no longer operate in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Gotcha” ride share announced Monday morning, they will no longer operate their vehicles in Sarasota.
“We have enjoyed being a part of the Sarasota community and regret any inconvenience to our loyal riders. We had hoped to operate a multi-model system, incorporating e-bikes with our electric ride share, but the City selected a different bike share provider,” according to a release from Caroline Passe the Director of Public relations of the company.
In the release they said this decision was not made lightly and we greatly appreciate the hard work of our community manager, drivers, and dispatchers who represented Gotcha in Sarasota.
