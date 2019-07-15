First Alert Weather: Lower than average rainfall today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm and humid with lower than average rain chances for the next few days. High pressure will be in control of our weather with an east wind that will keep our sea breeze close to the coast. Temperatures will warm with highs in the low 90's and "feels like temperatures near 100. Storms will build late in the day and storms will drift to the Gulf from slightly inland locations along the interstate.