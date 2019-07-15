City votes tonight on spending up to $20 million on Bobby Jones golf course

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners will vote today on setting a $20 million maximum amount for the bond issues for the Bobby Jones golf course project.
The 45-hole complex has lost around a million dollars a year for the past ten years, but the City believes improving the course can reverse a nationwide trend and bring more people back to golf. The Mayor of Sarasota realizes a number of taxpayers want the city to look at other options--but she says every project has opponents.
“Everything that we do there’s some group of people there’s some backlash. So it’s a lot of money, but also a lot that needs to be done there,” Mayor Liz Alpert said.
The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is also interested in spending money to guarantee the land remains public.
One local taxpayer has been vocal in his opposition, and calls the project a form of fraud.
“You are deceiving tax payers, investors, and the citizens of Sarasota because you know that there is not a chance that voters would approve this massive tax payer funded bail out to support 9% of Sarasotans who care about golf. This is fraud pure and simple and those who perpetuate it will pay the price in a court of law,” wrote Neal Neilinger, in a letter to City Commissioners and several members of the media.
The issue should come up on the evening agenda tonight.
