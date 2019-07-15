Chef Bobs Pineapple Mango Chutney Recipe

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - · Prep time: 15 minutes
· Cook time: 1 hour unless your fermenting it.
INGREDIENTS
· ½ cups sugar
· ¼ cup distilled white vinegar or ½ cup rice wine vinegar
· 1 cup mango (1), peeled and cut in 3/4-inch pieces
· 1 whole ripe pineapple about 3 cups, cored and cut in 3/4-inch pieces
· 1/4 medium onion, chopped
· 1/4 cup golden raisins
· 1tablespoon fresh ginger finely chopped
· 1 garlic clove, minced
· 1 tablespoon mustard seeds, whole
· ¼ teaspoon red chili pepper flakes (hot) or diced jalapeno
Cooking instructions:
1 Combine sugar and vinegar in a 6 quart pot; bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.
2 Add remaining ingredients and simmer, uncovered, until syrupy and slightly thickened, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Stir occasionally during cooking.
If you are fermenting, You’ll have to add Brett. Takes about 30 days
What is Brett?
Brettanomyces is a non-spore forming genus of yeast in the family Saccharomycetaceae, and is often colloquially referred to as “Brett”. The genus name Dekkera is used interchangeably with Brettanomyces , as it describes the teleomorph or spore forming form of the yeast.
