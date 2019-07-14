Some canceled events are back on as Barry crashes on the northern Gulf Coast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As Barry crashes into the northern Gulf Coast, some in the suncoast continued with their weekend events as planned, thanks to a little bit of sunshine.
“It made me feel fine, but I feel a little bit for the guys that are dealing over there with three to six foot waves right now,” said Cheryl Huntsinger, who is one of the organizers for the Sixth Annual Gene Cloud Memorial Spearfishing Tournament.
While they were on standby all week.
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t the best weekend weather wise, sea condition wise. We haven’t had any rain, knock on wood thankfully, but the sea and the winds held a few people back,” she said.
It still went on.
“We had some leave as early as midnight, they can technically and legally get in the water by 12:01 a.m..,of course the sea conditions were not conducive for that, a lot of guys didn’t leave until right before daybreak,” she said.
The weather forced one anticipated event to not go on. That was the Sarasota Lionfish Derby. However, the tasting portion is still on at MOTE on Sunday.
But a little bit of rain, and cloudy skies did not stop divers to do what they love best.
“It’s a lot calmer right here than it is off shore, but we have some of the guys that went out and they did really well,” said Ed Kinkopf.
And all for a good cause.
"We’ve donated around $75,000 to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospital.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.