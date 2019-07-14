Sarasota family caught wrong way driver on video while heading to Legoland

(WWSB) - If you’ve ever driven down an interstate and imagined a wrong way driver on the road headed toward you, well this was a reality for some Florida drivers yesterday afternoon.
On Saturday, July 13, 2019 Ashley Bowder and her family were traveling to Legoland and saw someone driving their car on the wrong side! Yikes! Bowder tells us this happened on SR 540 and the driver allegedly drove through a toll the wrong way also.
“Wondered what was going on. It looked as if there were actually citizens who had parked their car in front of the wrong way driver and were flagging him to stop and were successful. Then right after police came," Bowder told us in Facebook messenger.
ABC7′s nightside producer reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more details on the incident and is currently waiting to hear back.
