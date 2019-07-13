Suncoast residents traveling to aid in Tropical Storm Barry

SARASOTA (WWSB) - ABC7′s Duhane Lindo tells us fact, the American Red Cross have deployed 14 volunteers and employees from both regions to aid during severe weather.
Barry is expected to make landfall as early as Friday night and officials expect heavy rain to possibly flood parts of Louisiana. An official from our local region of the red cross tells us that they are working closely with government and community partners to set up supplies -- which includes food, water, cots, blankets and hygiene kits. they are all set up in pre-identified and safe shelters throughout the affected areas.
The Suncoast Blood Bank in Sarasota, which had a steady stream of folks wanting to donate blood is also prepared to send what’s needed to impacted areas.
If you have loved ones or friends in affected areas, the red cross advises downloading the free emergency app with shelter locations and real-time weather alerts. simply search american red cross in your app store
