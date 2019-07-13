Operation Chill: Sarasota County deputies will give “tickets” to children doing good deeds

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Do you know a child who is doing a good deed? Mowing a neighbors lawn, paying for some else’s snacks when they come up short at the gas station? Well, this summer the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office have a new initiative called Operation Chill. This program allows deputies to give “tickets” to children doing good deeds.
Deputies are partnering with 7-eleven stores and kids caught helping other people, deterring crime or participating in positive activities -- will get a coupon that they can redeem at the 7-eleven store for a small slurpee.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was at the Boys and Girls Club in Sarasota County rewarding some of the kids there who where doing positive things.
