First Alert Weather: The Suncoast will be impacted by Barry this weekend, but not by rain or wind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Barry is now starting to lose its strength, but the problems for Louisiana and Mississippi are just beginning, due to the inundation of heavy rainfall. Heavy rain falling over already saturated ground, will cause several flooding issues for the northern gulf coast states. And with big trees rooted into the soggy soil, those trees will come crashing down over cars, homes, and even power lines. The other issue is that most people get hurt not during, but “after” a storm, because they may come in contact with a live power line and get electrocuted, or step on debris cutting themselves, or even go into an unstable structure, when it could collapse on them. So even though the storm may be over, there are still several dangers lurking around.