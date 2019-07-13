First Alert Weather: The Suncoast will be impacted by Barry this weekend, but not by rain or wind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Barry is now starting to lose its strength, but the problems for Louisiana and Mississippi are just beginning, due to the inundation of heavy rainfall. Heavy rain falling over already saturated ground, will cause several flooding issues for the northern gulf coast states. And with big trees rooted into the soggy soil, those trees will come crashing down over cars, homes, and even power lines. The other issue is that most people get hurt not during, but “after” a storm, because they may come in contact with a live power line and get electrocuted, or step on debris cutting themselves, or even go into an unstable structure, when it could collapse on them. So even though the storm may be over, there are still several dangers lurking around.
Barry will influence our weather along the Suncoast starting tomorrow, but not in the form of rain or wind... rather, with dryer air that will will provide sunshine. Since we’re on the backside of Barry, it will pull in dry air over the area, which will allow our rain chance to go down for at least a few days. But as we enter into mid next week, the local pattern becomes more seasonal, with each day seeing a sea breeze convergence that will trigger late afternoon inland storms, and depending on the upper level winds, those storms could move towards the coast.
As for the rest of the tropics, everything is quiet at this time. But it’s always good to be prepared, and stay abreast with the latest weather info now that the hurricane season is starting to heat up. I’m not saying this could happen, and hopefully it won’t, but it’s possible a Barry type of storm, or even stronger, could charge into the Suncoast later this summer?! So it’s always good to stay vigilant and be prepared in case we cross paths with our own tropical threat. As always, stay tuned to ABC-7, MySuncoast.com, our Facebook page, Twitter, or download our weather app, so that you can always stay up to date with the latest weather and tropical conditions.
Have a wonderful Saturday evening everyone!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.