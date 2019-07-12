Venomous snake bites Florida man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man is recovering after a venomous snake bit him outside his house.
You can see the bite marks the snake left behind. Here’s some advice if you come across a venomous snake.
“If you are bitten you want to get away from the animal as soon as possible," Don’t try and capture it it’s already bitten someone. If you are able to safely get a picture of it, please do and that will assist the providers in selecting the correct anti-venom.”
Officials say more snake bites happen between April and October.
